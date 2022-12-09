Biden’s approval, views of economy still sour, says poll

FILE - President Joe Biden smiles as he speaks after touring the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company facility under construction in Phoenix, on Dec. 6, 2022. Biden is facing consistent but critical assessments of his leadership and the national economy as his second year in the White House comes to a close. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds 43% of U.S. adults say they approve of the way Biden is handling his job as president, while 55% disapprove. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

 AP Ross D. Franklin

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Fresh off his party’s better-than-anticipated performance in the midterm elections, President Joe Biden is facing consistent but critical assessments of his leadership and the national economy.

A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds 43% of U.S. adults say they approve of the way Biden is handling his job as president, while 55% disapprove. That’s similar to October, just weeks before the Nov. 8 elections that most Americans considered pivotal for the country’s future.

Tags

Recommended for you