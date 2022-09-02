Biden: ‘MAGA Republicans’ are threatening democracy

President Joe Biden speaks outside Independence Hall, Thursday in Philadelphia.

 Matt Slocum

PHILADELPHIA — Standing in Philadelphia in front of Independence Hall, President Joe Biden warned Thursday night that the democracy born there faces an existential threat from former President Donald Trump and his allies, seeking to reframe the stakes and consequences of this fall’s midterm elections.

“As I stand here tonight, equality and democracy are under assault. We do ourselves no favor to pretend otherwise,” Biden said to open a searing 25-minute address. “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the foundations of our very republic.”

