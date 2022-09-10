It has been so smoky here on the Camas Prairie this past week that the zucchini I’ve picked from my garden and fried up for supper tastes already barbecued.
Smoke has been a part of the environment for centuries but scientists are now saying that weather extremes are likely to become more common as a result of climate change. In this area, that probably means even more smoky wildfires this time of year. And while I can get used to the flavor of barbecued zucchini, breathing smoke for very long is not a good idea.
My mother used to say, “Smoke follows beauty,” whenever we sat around a campfire and the plumes of wood smoke seemed to track me wherever I’d go. If that were true, I could compete in the Miss America contest. And win. Even at my age.
I have doubts, however, that smoke distinguishes beauty. Smoke follows everybody like an attention-starved puppy and even if it attests to our general good looks, it doesn’t really feel like a compliment.
Smoke, of course, can be deadly for some people. For them, the only solution is staying cloistered inside an air-tight room. Or moving to the moon — not yet an option, but coming soon, from what I hear.
But for the rest of us, it’s something we have to learn to cope with. Here are some suggestions for dealing with smoke:
Stop breathing. Or at least hold your breath as long as possible before passing out.
Wear a mask. Seems simple enough but considering how popular that idea was during the height of restrictions for the COVID-19 pandemic, I don’t have a lot of hope folks will adopt it now.
Smoke, unlike COVID-19, however, is palpable. You can feel it in your eyes, your throat and your lungs, and that might make a person more willing to don protective clothing or equipment to lessen the irritation.
COVID-19 was invisible and you couldn’t always tell you’d been infected until you felt sick as a dog. And then there was always something else to blame the illness on — that hot dog you ate from the convenience store, or whatever.
Taking precautions against the coronavirus was a hard sell, at least in some places like Idaho, where people are dang tough and aren’t going to protect themselves against something they can’t see or smell, even if it kills them.
Smoke can kill us, too, but it is far less politically stigmatized than COVID-19. You don’t hear about smoke deniers. You don’t read about government lawmakers arguing how to keep people off the streets when smoke is choking off business. And you don’t have people fighting each other over whether smoke is really real or not.
Smoke is a bully and there’s no denying it. COVID-19 is the enemy who hits us from behind.