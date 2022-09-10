It has been so smoky here on the Camas Prairie this past week that the zucchini I’ve picked from my garden and fried up for supper tastes already barbecued.

Smoke has been a part of the environment for centuries but scientists are now saying that weather extremes are likely to become more common as a result of climate change. In this area, that probably means even more smoky wildfires this time of year. And while I can get used to the flavor of barbecued zucchini, breathing smoke for very long is not a good idea.

