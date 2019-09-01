Church attendance nationwide has been on a downhill slide for decades. But the story in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley appears more optimistic.
The pews in some churches have been overflowing, prompting a number of building shifts, consolidations and service outgrowth that indicates a solid base of support for religious institutions.
Case in point: River City Church on Seventh Avenue outgrew its domicile, and Sunday services were held at the Clarkston High School auditorium for about a year and a half while church officials looked for new digs. Recently, River City merged with New Bridges Church and has moved into its building on Eighth Street, forming a new congregation with about 700 weekly attendees and plans for even more outreach possibilities.
“For me, what’s really important is family: church family, spiritual family,” said the Rev. Kevin Beeson, head pastor of River City Church.
“We have a church family here called River City, as one new blended family. But we recognize that we’re part of the big family of churches in the valley. So we’re on the same team. This isn’t competitive.”
Herb Boreson Sr., who founded Gateway Church in 2013 with a handful of parishioners, first located in a storefront on Lewiston’s Main Street and moved his congregation twice before recently purchasing the former River City Church building.
“We’ve been on steady growth,” said Boreson, who now counts Sunday attendance between 140 to 200 worshippers. He even quit his day job awhile back and is the full-time pastor of the Gateway congregation.
“I guess I try to stay out of God’s way,” Boreson explained as the reason for his congregation’s blossoming. “It seems to work. And I have a great ministry team around me. Our thing is, we love people, and that’s what we just try to show them — love.”
One of the most thriving churches, CrossPoint Alliance in the Lewiston Orchards, formerly Warner Alliance Church, recently opened a new satellite church, New Ground Alliance Church, that meets in the Valley Boys and Girls Club at 1414 Highland Ave. in Clarkston.
Vivian Ivins, office administrator for CrossPoint, explained that the satellite church was opened to give people in Clarkston more options because it is such a far drive from the Heights to the Orchards.
According to the New Ground Alliance website: “We believe there is a need for a relevant church that provides services for the whole family. The greatest need is a church that meets the individual where they are, equips them to be who God created them to be and sends them to change their world.”
A thumbs up from God
The marriage between New Bridges and River City seems almost divinely inspired.
Brad Bramlet, who, with his wife, Sue, started New Bridges in 1999 as an outreach from New Life Community Church in Coeur d’Alene, said Sunday attendance had dwindled from a high of about 750 families to 250; he was feeling restless and knew something had to change.
“I fell in love with River City a long time ago,” Bramlet said. “For me, it was the last five years were a struggle because it felt like an evangelist-outreach guy was trying to sustain something for year after year. And so one of the big motivations was: How can I be released to go do outreach ministries again, go do evangelism again?”
The clincher came when Brad Swan, a mutual friend of Bramlet’s and Beeson’s, casually mentioned he had been quietly thinking about the possibility of New Bridges and River City combining and had even drawn up a spreadsheet showing how a merger could happen.
That seemed to both pastors as a thumbs up from God.
“We’d been having conversations for a year and a half, praying about it, when we said `OK, we really believe God is behind this,’ ” Beeson said.
“The question that kept coming up was `Would we be better together?’ ”
Bramlet said when the question of consolidating came before his church board and congregation, 98 percent of the people approved.
New Bridges owned about $3 million in property, with about $320,000 still owing.
River City congregation had been saving up for years to make a move and with the sale of their old building had the funds to buy the New Bridges property and pay off the building loan.
“In reality they (River City ) have strengths, and we have strengths, and they were very complementary,” Bramlet said. “River City is good at administration, and we were good at the outreach. They were looking for location, location, location, and we really do have here location, location, location, right in the middle of the valley.”
The merger, finalized April 29 with the blended congregation meeting for the first time the following Sunday, appears to be a success. The two Sunday worship services are being expanded to three in September, and an adjoining piece of ground is being paved to add 85 new parking spaces to the 100 spaces next to the church.
Smaller weekly prayer groups are thriving, and Bramlet is looking forward to a new ministry of what he calls “dinner churches” that will begin meeting in various locations starting in September.
“In today’s culture, 66 percent of the community will never come through the front doors of a church,” Bramlet said. “They’re not coming, and so what we have to do is figure out how can we reach the unchurched? And what’s working is going to neighborhoods and presenting a sumptuous meal, artist drawings, inspirational music and a very short story about Jesus.
“People will think of that as their church,” he added. “When you live in a culture that is more secular than it is churched, it’s just how it is. So the idea is to think outside the box.”
Growing the church family
Numerous polls over the past 40 years have shown continued decline in church attendance in the U.S. and an increase in the number of people with no religious preference.
According to a Gallup poll, church membership in the U.S. dropped by 70 percent from 1937 through 1976. The past 20 years have seen continued decline with a 20 percentage point drop since 1999, with more than half of that change occurring since the start of the current decade.
On average, according to the poll, 69 percent of U.S. adults were members of a church in 1998 to 2000; compared with 52 percent in 2016-18. Regular church attendance is lower than reported church membership, according to data.
So what are people looking for in a church, and how can church officials keep them coming?
“I think they’re looking for what best meets their needs,” such as service times, youth programs and children’s ministries, Bramlet said. “It becomes very much a consumerism like we do everything else.”
Both Beeson and Bramlet emphasize they are not in competition with the other churches in the valley but that pastors work together and have similar goals.
“This is about a personal relationship with church and people knowing that they’ve got a heavenly father that loves them,” Beeson said. “We’re all about that message. And we recognize there’s a certain percentage of the valley that would come to this church or other great churches in the valley, … but we realize we’re just one option among many. But we recognize if we’re only going to reach 33 percent, then let’s try some things that maybe aren’t being tried currently to help reach the 66 percent, because we want people in family.
“We want them to see they have a god that loves them, cares about them and wants a relationship with them.”
