CRAIGMONT — One of the few remaining retail businesses in this tiny Camas Prairie town is set to close its doors for good before the end of the year.
Berry’s Grocery, which outlasted the gradual atrophying of the town’s once-bustling business district for more than 80 years, is finished, owner Tim Miller said. Although the business has been listed for sale for about a year and a half, the prospects for resale don’t look good.
“Nobody right now has come through with the financing, so it’s kind of in limbo right now,” Miller said.
Miller, 65, and his brother, Dan Miller, 61, bought the grocery store from their uncle Homer Norton in 1982 after having worked in the business since they were in high school.
Like most small businesses on the prairie, Berry’s has suffered from the ease with which local residents can zip down the Winchester Grade to larger shopping venues in Lewiston and Clarkston 45 minutes away.
But that’s not the only thing that has taken a toll on profitability.
“That’s kind of where it’s been for a long, long time,” Miller said. “Dan and I noticed the biggest difference in the business was when the highway bypassed the town. (U.S. Highway 95 was reconstructed in the mid-1990s to skirt downtown Craigmont.) Then we were not busy at all, especially in the summertime.
“But all the small towns have to deal with this.”
They kept the store viable, he said, by working hard to meet their customers’ needs, and one of Berry’s main draws was Miller’s custom-cut meat products. People often lined up in advance to buy the meat, almost as soon as it was put out for sale. Miller said he and his brother have always taken pride in the quality of meat and produce they offer.
Although Craigmont still has a bar, an ice cream shop, a bowling alley, a wood products manufacturer, an implement dealer and a post office, most of the buildings along Main Street are vacant, their empty windows staring out at the town like ghosts.
“We don’t have a lot of businesses in town anymore,” Miller said. “I think for any small town to be successful you have to have jobs, and you have to have houses. And we have neither one, really. So it’s really tough for young families to come into Craigmont and make a sustainable living wage and have good housing for their families.”
A long history
It wasn’t always this way.
In 1920, the two prairie towns of Ilo and Vollmer, located just a mile apart, conjoined their business districts. The village was renamed Craigmont, with much fanfare and a mock wedding between two of the town’s businessmen, a ritual reenacted over the summer during the annual June Picnic,
The town boasted stores and hotels, churches, bars, restaurants, farm and vehicle dealers, a hospital, doctors and nurses, schools and small manufacturing businesses.
The population thrived, although Shelley Kuther, of the Ilo-Vollmer Historical Society, said she doubted residents ever numbered more than 1,000.
In 1921, Homer Moore purchased the Steven’s Brothers grocery store, located at the present site of Berry’s, to become one of the three such businesses in Craigmont at that time.
The August 1923 issue of the Lewis County Register noted: “The latest addition to Craigmont is the new restroom practically completed at Moore’s store. Last Saturday was the day for the formal opening of the restroom to the public. Ice cream and cake were served to the people free during the day. Since then many have availed themselves of the opportunity to stop and rest and enjoy themselves reading magazines, books or playing the latest records on the graphonola.
“The room is also composed of a library table, easy chairs, davenport and in one corner is a writing desk with stationery furnished for those wishing to write. Adjoining the main room is a cozy little dressing room with running water.”
In 1903, at the age of 2, according to the historical society, Earl Berry moved with his family to Craigmont from Cheney, Wash.
Berry graduated from Craigmont High School in 1919, and the following year he went to work for the Craigmont State Bank. He married Edna Giles, of Craigmont, in 1923.
Berry went to work for Moore’s Grocery in 1926 and continued there until 1930. That year he bought Dickenson’s Cash Grocery, and in 1935 he purchased Moore’s Grocery and combined the two stores at the present location. He later added a dry goods department to his holdings.
In 1950, Homer Norton went into partnership with Berry, and the two bought the old theater building next door to enlarge their business.
Berry sold his interest in the dry goods department in 1969 to Robert and Dorothy Miller, the parents of Tim and Dan Miller, and his part in the grocery side to Norton.
After Tim and Dan Miller bought the grocery store from Norton in 1982, the elder Millers held onto their side of the business until 1999. Since then, it has been mostly vacant, except for a few videos and other general merchandise.
Saying goodbye to the ups and downs
Tim Miller said he remembers starting out as a box boy and learning the trade while he was still in school.
“As a kid growing up this was always here, and it was a really good summer job, boxing groceries for my Uncle Homer,” he said. “Dan and I had the really good years, and then we had some not-so-good years. And that’s just business in general, I think. So it’s one of those things, where you take the good with the bad and everything kind of equals out.”
The worst year, and possibly the determining factor in their decision to close up shop, was in 2019 when Tim was involved in a serious vehicle accident and Dan’s partner, Sherry Watson, died suddenly from an insect sting.
“That was a tough year for both of us, and we just have had a really hard time getting back into the groove,” Tim said.
He credited his staff for keeping things running during the hard times and making Berry’s such a friendly place to shop for so many years.
“Dan and I kind of have the easy job,” he said. “It’s our girls that are up there on the counter and putting out freight every week that deserve all the credit. It’s not Tim and Dan. It’s the girls, because they had to put up with us, too, which is hard.”
He also said he was grateful for his parents who “gave us that good work ethic.”
“It’s been a long haul,” Tim said.
“Kind of like a roller-coaster ride,” Dan said. “And you know all rides have to end. It’s just been a lot of ups and downs.”
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.