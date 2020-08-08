Berry-picking team

Kailee Bachman, 14, of Lewiston, sits atop the shoulders of her father, John, as they team up to find the biggest and ripest blackberries along the Lewiston Levee Parkway Trail on Friday afternoon. The temperature in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley reached a high of 81 degrees Friday. The high today is expected to be 89; the extended forecast can be found on Page 6A.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

