Berry-picking team

Kailee Bachman, 14, of Lewiston, sits atop the shoulders of her father, John, as they team up to find the biggest and ripest blackberries along the Lewiston Levee Parkway Trail on Friday afternoon. The temperature in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley reached a high of 81 degrees Friday. The high today is expected to be 89; the extended forecast can be found on Page 6A.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region
Bulletin
Online Poll
What's your favorite summer berry?
You voted: