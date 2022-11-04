Bengals, your limo is ready

Lewiston High swimmer Luke Mastroberardino, center, and his fellow teammates receive a joyous farewell as they exit their school’s campus Thursday on their way to Boise to compete in a state swim meet.

 Austin Johnson

The stylish limousine ride of the Lewiston High School swim team might seem like an extravagant choice, but a shortage of bus drivers left the school district with no other option.

Swim team coach Derek Ax said he has 14 swimmers going to the Idaho high school state swim meet starting today and the athletes left for the competition Thursday. Because the travel down to Boise was on a school day, most available bus drivers were busy with routes taking students to school, so the Lewiston School District had to get creative to find alternative travel arrangements.

