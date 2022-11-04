Lewiston High swimmer Luke Mastroberardino, center, and his fellow teammates receive a joyous farewell as they exit their school’s campus Thursday on their way to Boise to compete in a state swim meet.
The stylish limousine ride of the Lewiston High School swim team might seem like an extravagant choice, but a shortage of bus drivers left the school district with no other option.
Swim team coach Derek Ax said he has 14 swimmers going to the Idaho high school state swim meet starting today and the athletes left for the competition Thursday. Because the travel down to Boise was on a school day, most available bus drivers were busy with routes taking students to school, so the Lewiston School District had to get creative to find alternative travel arrangements.
“We turned over as many rocks as we could,” said Superintendent Lance Hansen. “We didn’t seek a limo, that was not our first choice.”
Hansen said that a charter bus wasn’t available and there were no vans to rent. Lewiston High School Athletic Director Corey Williams said that he was driving around town and saw a limo parked, so he stopped and took a flyer from the business and gave the person a call. They had one stretch SUV limousine available that the school district could use.
Hansen said when he got a call from Williams about the limo option, his response was “we’re gonna find a way to get those students to the event.” So that’s the travel arrangement they went with.
Ax said the students were excited to learn they were going in a limo, but they were more excited to have transportation to the state competition. At their last practice Wednesday, Ax said he was seeing all smiles and it moved him to give the good news and feel the support from the community.
To send off the 14 members of the swim team, other LHS students and the school’s marching band created a tunnel leading out the doors of the school to the doors of the limo. Ax said he has the top swimmers for girls and boys in their class who could snag top spots in the competition.
“It was very unclear if we were going to have any transportation down, which was breaking their hearts,” Ax said. “The school district worked really hard to make it happen.”
The other obstacle Lewiston School District faced with transportation is how the events are spread out geographically. LHS students compete in places like Post Falls, Coeur d’Alene and Sandpoint, which take hours to get to — they’re “not just a jaunt across town,” Williams said. To get the swim team to the meet in Boise, it just took some out-of-the-box thinking.
“Our biggest thing is providing that opportunity and experience, and exhausting all means to get them there and get them there safely,” Williams said.
Hansen said the only other option was to have parents drive students to Boise themselves, which would place a burden on parents and would be less safe for students. Having the team travel together also helps the students bond and creates a memorable experience.
“Now, they’re not going to forget this one,” Hansen said in reference to the five hour limo drive.
The school district has struggled to find transportation for sports teams all season, not only for this swim meet.
“This is actually really good evidence of that (bus driver shortage),” Ax said. “This is the worst year since I’ve been coach.” Ax has been coaching the team for the past six years.
Earlier this year, parents took the team to a meet in Coeur d’Alene and he said other teams haven’t been able to get buses, either.
Hansen said they’ve had to find non-traditional forms of transport throughout the season, like charter buses or renting vans to get students to events.
The problem the district is facing isn’t because of a shortage of buses, but bus drivers. When those drivers aren’t available, the district has to find other resources and it costs more to pay for transportation outside the school district.
The transportation issues began to form last year and in anticipation of it continuing, the district took action with the budget. When the interscholastic transportation budget was created for this year, which funds travel for activities like sports, $65,500 was set aside to pay for transportation outside the district. Those are the funds paying for the charter buses, vans and now a limo to take students to events.
So far this school year, $77,500 has been spent, but those funds are coming out of the general interscholastic activities transportation budget so it won’t impact other areas of the district’s budget. Hansen said the $65,500 was an estimate to begin with, based on expected need and the shortage of drivers.
“However, that (cost) doesn’t outweigh the opportunities our kids are getting, so for me that’s the most important thing,” Hansen said.
In the case of the swim team, he said the priority was to find a safe way to get students to Boise because they worked hard to be able to compete against other schools.
“It’s more about getting them there and this is the mode of transportation we have,” Hansen said. “We found a way.”