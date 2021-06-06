Members of Lewiston High School’s graduating class were philosophical about the culmination of their first 12 years of schooling.
They were excited, sad, hopeful, nervous and “ready.” Sometimes all of those at once.
For some of them, the nervousness was more about the here and now than uncertainty about the future. With their whole lives ahead of them, there was still one more simple task to get through: walking across the stage of the Lewis-Clark State College Activity Center with thousands of eyes upon them.
“I’m literally scared I’m going to eat it in front of all my friends and family,” said Alayna Tabor prior to commencement.
Her group of friends pledged that if one of them were to trip, they would all follow. In the end she had nothing to worry about. Tabor, just like all the other members of the Class of 2021 made the short stroll without incident.
On one side of the stage, they were high school students. On the other — graduates. For most, it’s the first big rite of passage, the first step from from childhood to being an adult. While impactful, it’s likely to be followed, sometimes in short order, by a string of other milestones, including more education or military service, careers, love, marriage, family and kids.
“It doesn’t feel like I thought it would when I was little,” Kiara Foreman said of the moment. “I thought it was going to be this big huge ‘High School Musical’ moment, but it’s kind of just like, ‘What’s next?’ ”
For Foreman, next is the National Guard, where, after basic training, she will learn about water purification and contemplate a career in that area, perhaps in Oregon.
She said high school was good, crazy maybe.
“There were some ups and downs but all around it was pretty good and always filled with something new.
One of the new things was the second half of their junior year attending classes virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But they were in class at a brand new high school for the entirety of their senior year. The pandemic was big — historic even — but somehow not what many of them dwell on.
“People were too dramatic about it,” Haden Keener said. “It wasn’t all that hard.”
“A lot of people are making out like, ‘Oh you are the class of COVID-19. I don’t want it to define me,” Rachel Rose said.
BreAnn Wilponen wasn’t quite sure how she felt graduating.
“It doesn’t feel real,” she said after the ceremony while standing on a strip of green grass outside the activity center. “I haven’t fully processed it yet.
Same for her pal Kerby Cole.
“It feels like a big life moment and not, at the same time,” he said. “Somehow, it feels at the same time like a lot has changed and nothing has changed.”
Both Cole and Wilponen are headed to Lewis-Clark State College in the fall. They both said they loved high school.
“We had a great group of friends, so we had a good time,” Wilponen said.
