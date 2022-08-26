Jennah Carpenter, 19, could hear a huge crowd cheering as her Warriors volleyball team battled out their fifth set point before landing the win.
She doesn’t remember a lot of the details like what school they were playing. The emotions are what sticks with Carpenter, who is studying secondary education on sports and academic scholarships at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.
She and her teammates discovered capacity they didn’t know existed in themselves as they persevered against an opponent that it turns out was only almost as good as they were.
They cashed in on the hours of grueling practices they endured that gave them the skills to meet the challenge they faced.
“Everybody was screaming and was so excited,” said Carpenter, who also competes in track.
That experience sheds important light on Title IX, a law that marks its 50th anniversary this year. Title IV is giving her access to hundreds of opportunities in the classroom, on the court and on the field.
At this stage, Title IX is so much a part of the culture of schools, colleges and universities that many individuals, including Carpenter, who benefit from it have the luxury of not understanding its particulars.
“As a girl (in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley), I’ve had an opportunity to do everything I want in athletics,” she said.
What is known as Title IX is “the shorthand name for a federal civil rights law that was part of Education Amendments of 1972,” said Erin Agidius, Title IX coordinator for the University of Idaho in an email.
“It prohibits sex-based discrimination in any school or any other education program that receives funding from the federal government,” she said.
When it was presented by Sen. Birch Bayh, Democrat of Indiana, he described it as “sex-neutral admissions policies that focused on guaranteeing” equal opportunity and access for women, Agidius said.
Title IX evolved in the decade after it was passed, she said, with the government approving regulations involving inclusion of women in athletics in the mid-1970s.
A couple of years later, a case in the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals “set the stage for ensuring institutions implement grievance procedures for allegations of sexual harassment and ultimately set the precedent to support that sexual harassment constitutes sex discrimination,” she said.
All of that happened decades before Carpenter and other female high school and college athletes playing sports today were born.
But Title IX is still new enough that many women who have played key roles in the region’s sports scene have witnessed the law from its inception.
Among them is Susan Doering, the most winning high school volleyball coach in the state of Washington.
Her teams at Colfax High School played in 19 state championships and won 14 of them, before she retired in 2017.
“I attribute that to my former coaches, who coached and influenced me, amazing athletes and players, and wonderful community support,” said Doering in an email.
She started junior high in 1970. Her small school 16 miles from the Canadian border had a drill team and cheerleading squad as formal athletics for girls and nothing else.
Doering, who was also a teacher, learned basketball, football and softball at recess.
As an eighth grader, she joined a girls’ basketball team that competed against a few other schools without the help of the practices that the school’s boys’ team had.
A few more opportunities surfaced when she was a high school freshman. She went out for track and field because it was Bonners Ferry High School’s only organized girls’ sport, played softball with a summer parks and recreation league and did sports like gymnastics and badminton with a Girls Athletic Association.
Then in 1974, everything changed and her school had girls’ volleyball, basketball and track with practices and league competitions, Doering said.
She got to be a cheerleader too because the girls’ contests were during the week and the boys’ games were on the weekends.
“I think what sports gave me was an outlet for my abundant energy,” Doering said.
Shared experiences like long bus rides and winning two volleyball district tournaments out of the losers’ bracket forged friendships.
“I learned a lot about determination and tenacity,” she said. “My coach was very encouraging. She was not a yeller, but she did have high expectations and high standards and we worked hard.”
At Eastern Washington University, Doering competed for two years of collegiate volleyball and earned a bachelor’s degree in physical education.
She was a coach and physical education teacher at Deer Park High School north of Spokane before taking a job at Colfax High School in 1988. The presence of Title IX was strong, shaped by a complaint parents of girls brought against the Colfax School District, Doering said.
She was paid the same as the boys’ basketball coach. Prom and homecoming were held on Saturday nights, usually after a volleyball match, not a football game. Girls’ and boys’ teams were given the same priorities in scheduling.
“The women at Colfax had access to good equipment and uniforms,” she said. “Women’s sports had the same importance. That didn’t happen at other schools and I’m not sure it still happens in some schools.”
While the work of women like Doering has created an acceptance of female athletes that may be even greater than the proponents of Title IV imagined, there are still instances where gender creates barriers.
Take Skyla Zimmerman, 17, of Moscow, who, as a high school junior this year won the first ever Idaho state girls wrestling championship. That followed placing sixth in Idaho’s state tournament the previous year when the competition was coed.
Male coaches and teammates have been helping her develop as an athlete since before she started elementary school, Zimmerman said.
She began judo instruction when she was 4½ years old with the support of her dad, the head sensei or lead expert in his judo group in Moscow.
It was likely her judo background that prompted a middle school wrestling coach to approach her about being on his team when she was still in grade school.
She took to the sport immediately. She would lift opponents and throw them to the ground, a tactic that was a carry over from judo.
That caught them off guard because they were expecting more traditional maneuvers such as being taken down by being grabbed by one or two of their legs.
Once the word spread about her technique, she had to master the nuts and bolts of wrestling to keep winning, which she did as she trained to increase her strength and endurance, Zimmerman said.
That earned her the respect of her teammates, male and female, as well as her coaches, who have always treated her based on her abilities, she said.
But before she emerged as one of the best wrestlers in Idaho of either gender, she encountered skepticism.
Sometimes, she would be told by her coaches at competitions that her matches were canceled because some male opponents declined to wrestle females.
Part of that could have been concern that the boys didn’t want to hurt her, said her mom, Rachel Zimmerman.
But even if it was driven by good intentions, it was frustrating, because it deprived her of the opportunity to learn from competing against as many opponents as possible, the younger Zimmerman said.
That limitation has proved to be a minor setback. Zimmerman is starting her senior year aspiring to win the girls’ state title again and is beginning to weigh her options for athletic scholarships.
Regardless of what unfolds on the mat in upcoming months, Zimmerman expects what she’s learned as a wrestler will help her the rest of her life, no matter what she chooses to do.
“It teaches you really good discipline,” she said.
That sentiment is shared by Carpenter and was something Doering saw with her athletes. Many have told her over the years that their memories of making it through challenging practices gave them the mental toughness to tackle other difficult situations in their lives.
