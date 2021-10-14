Benefit dinner for Lewiston man in need of liver transplant set for Saturday

A silent auction and dinner to benefit Bennie Tafoya, a Lewiston resident who is battling liver disease, is scheduled for Saturday evening at CrossPoint Alliance Church in the Lewiston Orchards.
Tafoya was diagnosed with autoimmune hepatitis in 2015 and is in need of a liver transplant. In September, he was accepted for the transplant list, but will need more than $800,000 if he gets the surgery.
The benefit dinner costs $10 per person and is scheduled for 4:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday at the church at 1330 Powers Ave. in Lewiston.
There will also be music from Bodie Dominguez from 5-6:30 p.m., and bidding on silent auction items will close at 6 p.m. The winners will be announced at 6:30 p.m.