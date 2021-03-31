Hunter Irby (left), 10, and Ridge Irby, 9, of Lewiston, give their new 9-week-old puppy some much needed belly rubs Tuesday while their dad, Jesse Irby, fishes at the Kiwanis Park ponds in Lewiston. While the puppy’s name is not official yet, they are considering naming her Sweety to go along with their other dog, named Sassy.
