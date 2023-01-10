BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A mobile home in Bellingham was destroyed after it burned in a fire Sunday night.

The South Whatcom Fire Department responded around 8:30 p.m. Sunday to a fully-involved residential fire of a mobile home on a property on the 5000 block of Samish Way. The fire was reported by drivers on Interstate 5 and visual reports from a fire crew in a nearby fire station.

Tags

Recommended for you