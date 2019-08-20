As students relish in the last few days of summer, teachers and staff filled the auditorium at Lewiston High School on Monday in an attempt to “get fired up” for the impending school year.
It was the first time the invitation to the welcome-back assembly was extended beyond teachers to include the more than 600 employees of the district. It’s also the last time it will be held in the auditorium of Lewiston High School on Normal Hill, as construction progresses on a new facility in the Orchards, which will open for the 2020-21 school year.
As Superintendent Bob Donaldson touched on the district’s top priorities, he mimicked the lyrics of a popular tune.
On the third reference, Whitman Elementary School Principal Tim Sperber interrupted Donaldson, stood up and said, “He’s quoting Journey. Are we going to stand for this or what?”
That’s when he donned dark sunglasses, raised a microphone and “Don’t Stop Believin’ ” began to play.
Other administrators marched down the aisles of the auditorium to join Sperber, illuminating the dark room with their brightly lit cellphones.
After an explosion of laughter, those in the room rose to their feet to join in.
Donaldson used the performance as a way to tell staff they have to buy into their mission.
“That just goes to show (the administrators) are all in,” Donaldson said. “You’re all in when you have that level of comfort in what you do. You’re not all in when you’re apprehensive and unsure.”
Donaldson then played a video in which Lewiston students surprised their teachers by sharing how the educators had affected their lives.
Many of the teachers in the video were moved to tears, with one adding, “This is why I do what I do. You guys are awesome.”
As School Board President Brad Rice welcomed the teachers and staff back, he reflected on why he remains involved with the district.
Rice, who was appointed to serve on the statewide education task force, recently turned down an opportunity to become a member of the Idaho State Board of Education at the request of Gov. Brad Little.
“In my conversation with the governor, he was very complimentary of what we’ve accomplished in the district, and that’s because of all of you,” Rice said.
Rice, who is in his sixth year as school board president and ninth year overall, said Little has referred to the partnership between the district and Lewis-Clark State College as the “crown jewel” and a model for others to follow, as both entities build career technical education centers in the Orchards.
“One of the paramount reasons for me (to decline the opportunity on the state board) is we are not done here yet. I love this district, what we do for kids and the progress we’ve made,” Rice said. “This year and the following year might be two of the most exciting years ever in this district, and I want to be a part of it.”
Donaldson elaborated on the district’s top three priorities: the completion of the new high school, the implementation of a middle school model at Sacajawea and Jenifer, and growth in academic achievement for all students.
“Next year, we are going to open up with a whole new configuration districtwide,” Donaldson said. “We’re going to have 11 new schools.”
This year, work will continue as the district plans to redefine the seven elementary schools, with sixth-graders moving out of the buildings at the end of this academic year. The junior highs will become sixth-through-eighth-grade middle schools, while the new high school will open its doors to ninth-through-12th-grade students next year. Tammany High School also has undergone a name change, from Tammany Alternative Learning Center, and adopted a mastery-based curriculum to better meet the needs of its students.
Donaldson said the assembly serves the purpose of ensuring all of the district’s employees feel welcome.
“It’s hugely impactful for all of them to feel like they’re a part of this,” Donaldson said.
During the assembly, winners of the teacher of the year awards also were announced.
The title of Elementary Teacher of the Year went to Amy Arlint, of Whitman Elementary School. Heather Ohrtman-Rogers, of Jenifer Junior High, was named the Secondary Teacher of the Year. The overall Teacher of the Year title went to TJ Armitage, of Orchards Elementary School.
The first day of school for Lewiston students is Wednesday.
