Beer garden at Series gets go-ahead

Baseball fans will be able to drink beer at next year’s NAIA World Series at Lewis-Clark State College.
The Idaho State Board of Education unanimously granted LCSC a partial waiver to one of its policies during its Thursday meeting on the college’s campus, allowing for a “pilot beer garden” in the fenced multiuse field directly across Sixth Street from Harris Field.
Planning for the 2020 tournament is already underway, LCSC President Cynthia Pemberton said.
“It’s a year-round activity for us,” Pemberton said.
The waiver was granted with limited discussion from members of the state board.
Prior to granting LCSC the waiver, the state board also approved the first reading of a policy that would remove the approval of alcohol permits at student athletic events from its list of responsibilities. If approved on second reading, the proposed policy change would instead delegate those responsibilities to the college and university presidents.
“This board needs to focus on strategic direction for education policy,” said board member Andrew Scoggin said. “We have very capable and competent chief executive officers at these institutions and there are very clear requirements for safety and security that they will have to meet in order to authorize these permits.”
Approving alcohol at various sporting events has irked board members in the past, who have stated they spend too much time on the topic when they should instead be focused on high-level policies to help improve education.
The current policy was amended in 2017 to expand alcohol service on campuses to specific venues for identified sports and in designated tailgating areas with prior board approval.
If the board gives the amended policy its stamp of approval at its December meeting, that role would land with the institution’s chief executive officer.
Board member David Hill said there was broad support to amend the policy from his fellow board members.
“As this responsibility is delegated to the state board by the Legislature, our discharge of that responsibility is simply creating a policy and in doing so, we discharge that responsibility,” Hill said.
Pemberton voiced support for the overall policy amendment.
“LCSC is entirely supportive of the proposed changes in the alcohol policy,” she said.
LCSC has a contract with the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics to host the World Series through 2024. During the Series, 10 teams from around the nation compete in a weeklong tournament that always starts the Friday of Memorial Day weekend.
