A 36-year-old Juliaetta woman was treated for injuries Wednesday when she crashed her car after being stung by a bee.
According to a news release from the Idaho State Police, the woman was driving westbound on U.S. Highway 12 near milepost 34 in Clearwater County when she was stung by a bee on her face and lost consciousness.
The driver drove the vehicle off the right shoulder of the highway and crashed into a tree. The tree blocked the vehicle from going into the Clearwater River.
The driver was transported by Emergency Medical Services to a nearby hospital, where she was treated for her injuries, the state police reported. The driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and there was no indication that she was driving impaired. Both lanes of traffic resumed to normal passage flow about an hour and a half later. The incident remains under investigation by the state police.