Ten days after the Bedrock Fire ignited near Lenore, the blaze was listed as 95 percent contained Friday after it burned more than 11,000 acres.
The fire’s behavior remains minimal, and crews are continuing to patrol the perimeter and mop up any smoldering found within containment lines.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to a news release from the Idaho Department of Lands. Currently, 60 personnel are assigned to the fire. All road closures near the fire have been lifted and work is underway to remove the remaining road closure signs.
Rainfall forecast for today is not expected to put out the local fires but should help with suppression efforts.
The National Weather Service at Spokane issued a flood watch for areas of eastern Washington and northern Idaho, including Lewiston and Coeur d’Alene. A significant number of thunderstorms are predicted to bring moderate lightning activity.
With wildfires burning throughout the region, air quality near Lewiston lingered around the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” category Friday, according to the Air Quality Index on the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality’s website.
The Cougar Rock Complex located northeast of Orofino remains at 8,411 acres and 53 percent contained. The complex includes several wildfires all started by lightning July 7.
Temporary flight restrictions over the Goat Fire are still in place.
