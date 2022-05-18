Election roundup
Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke is hoping to fend off far-right firebrand Rep. Priscilla Giddings in Tuesday’s primary election for lieutenant governor.
With 15 counties partially reporting and 10 counties fully reporting, Bedke is leading in the lieutenant governor’s race with 56.6% of the votes, while Giddings has secured 37.7% of the votes.
“We’re pretty well-positioned,” Bedke told the Idaho Statesman on Tuesday.
Bedke is an Oakley rancher and 22-year legislator who served as speaker of the House for nearly half that time. Bedke’s chief legislative triumph is settling water rights disputes among Idaho farmers. He also touts red-tape reduction, boosts for education and tax cuts among his achievements, aligning with Gov. Brad Little, who won his primary race Tuesday .
“It’s a testament to the success that Idaho is experiencing,” Bedke said of Little’s victory.
Giddings, meanwhile, has focused on strengthening gun rights, tightening election laws and investigating alleged “indoctrination” in Idaho schools during her three terms in the House. The White Bird Republican is a former “top gun” U.S. Air Force pilot and current lieutenant colonel in the Air Force Reserves.
Giddings has defended her character throughout her third term after facing censure for sharing an article that named the woman raped by former Idaho Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger. Von Ehlinger was convicted of the rape last month.
Critchfield leads race for top education official
Former State Board of Education president Debbie Critchfield is leading her two competitors in the Republican primary to be Idaho’s next superintendent of public instruction, according to early results.
Critchfield secured about 42.9% of the vote, as of 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, with 14 counties partially reporting and 10 counties fully reporting. Her closest competitor, Branden Durst, a former state legislator, received about 29%, while incumbent Sherri Ybarra, trailed with 28.1%.
Critchfield said she is feeling excited and cautious as she watches the early results come in.
“I’m proud of the work that we’ve done,” she told the Idaho Statesman. “I feel like my message was something that really meant something to Idahoans.”
She said having three people in the race highlighted “differences in leadership style.”
“I’m hoping that the confidence and the trust that people have developed in me will show through,” Critchfield said.
Ybarra, who was first elected to the role in 2014, is running for her third term as the state’s top education official.