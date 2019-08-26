Bed and break-in scratched from itinerary of clandestine guest

Items in this column are pulled from police logs from around the region.
———
The property owner of a web-based bed and breakfast rental reported a man was inside a home on the 200 block of Prospect Avenue in Lewiston when no tenants were expected. Police responded and found a man had gotten a code to the door and was staying in the residence without paying the fee. He hadn’t stolen anything, but was charged for the hostile hostel, bed and break-in anyway.
———
A Lewiston man reported his fiancée missing. He had met his fiancée a year ago online, since she lived in a country in the South Pacific. The woman traveled to Lewiston to wed him, but one night she left without a note. The man received an email a few days after she was reported missing. The woman told him she left him and would not return because her husband-to-be “is an asshole.” The man rescinded his missing persons report and matrimoaned over his lost love while his ex-fiancée tried not to tie the knot.
———
A Lewiston 911 caller was upset that a neighbor walks his dog on the 600 block of Seventh Avenue and lets the pooch poop in the caller’s yard and refuses to pick it up.
———
A Lewiston man was reported walking in the middle of 10th Avenue with his pants open and walking very slowly. Police responded, and officers recognized the man and determined this was his “normal behavior.” The man was not exposing himself and was on his way home.
———
Lewiston police responded to a medical issue in front of the U.S. Post Office, where a man was sitting in a car with the windows up. The man was just taking a nap.
———
A Lewiston man was reportedly hitting golf balls into the Clearwater River near the Train Bridge. Police could not locate the man, who had given up trying to drive across the river without slicing into the large water hazard.
———
A 911 caller reported a woman had been “murdered” at a hotel room. Police located the woman and discovered she was high and having a bad trip, not murdered. Though she could kill for some munchies.
———
A Clarkston man called 911 and reported a “drunk son of a b---- (was) on his porch.” Police responded and trespassed the drunk man to go home to his ill-described matriarch.
———
A Clarkston man reported someone rang his doorbell twice at about 5:30 a.m. before fleeing the scene. The caller said he “is not happy they woke him up,” but didn’t look outside to see if anyone was there.
———
A Moscow man called 911, and when dispatchers picked up he said “I’m sorry, I did something wrong” and hung up. Police responded to the caller’s home and found he dialed the wrong number.
———
Two Moscow 911 callers reported detecting a foul odor, one report on the 600 block of North Almon Street and the other at North Main Street. Police informed the callers “it smells bad all over town,” but didn’t give a reason. While Lewiston usually holds the abhorrent honor of Pugh-iston, Moscow earned the repulsive right to be called Mosc-eww for the day.
———
A Moscow woman reported someone broke into her home and left a green towel on her bed but didn’t take anything from the Sweet Avenue home.
———
A Pullman man reported someone stole his bowling ball. He didn’t have a suspect to pin the crime to.
———
A Pullman woman was reported opening all her groceries inside a store and eating the food before purchase.
———
A streaker was reported running up Northeast Duncan Lane in Pullman at about 4:30 p.m. one day. Police couldn’t locate the lewd nude dude.
