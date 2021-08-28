And to think that centuries ago people could commit reams of information to memory and be accurate enough to have those oral histories translated many years later into volumes like the Bible.
These days if it wasn’t for Google, I’d probably be behind bars. The kind that serves martinis, I mean. Sometimes I question whether I’d even be able to remember my own grandmother’s name if I couldn’t look it up on the internet.
Memory fog is something that people my age find less and less amusing as time goes by. I used to joke about not being able to find my glasses or my car keys and now, every time I’m missing them (a couple of times a day), I’m wondering if it’s the right moment to make reservations at Bubba’s Old Folks Farm where my kids have threatened to send me.
Your kids, however, are your worst critics. It almost seems as though, from the moment they reach puberty, they are constantly on the lookout for signs that their parents are going downhill. In fact, they’re pretty convinced you are, even if you’re still sharp as a tack. Just forget an anniversary or fail to recall the name of their second grade teacher or slip up on an easy question on “Jeopardy!” and they’ll slap you in an institution before you even have time to pack your bags.
And, boy, oh boy, express any sort of political, religious or health care issue contrary to what your children believe and you might as well sign over power of attorney right now.
At first it’s kind of funny — those kids whose noses I used to wipe and skinned knees I used to mend and who wouldn’t even be on this planet if it wasn’t for me are now viewing me as a relic. But that joke gets old pretty fast and after awhile it’s insulting when you make one tiny little slip-up and you catch your kids raising their eyebrows and mentally assessing whether it’s time to drop you off at the nearest rest home.
The only thing worse than having your kids believe you’ve gone out to pasture is when you think that about yourself. Little memory lapses, forgotten names, appointments you’ve spaced out that once you could have shrugged off easily now seem cause for serious concern.
In case you’re worried that you’re turning into an old fogey, you’re right. So is everybody else your age — that’s what happens when you get old. But old fogey-ism is not as bad as people make it out to be. You can dress however you want. You can express your opinion no matter how outrageous and you never have to apologize for it because you’re an old fogey and that’s just what old fogeys do.
But this business about forgetfulness qualifying you for obsolescence is baloney. People forget stuff, that’s all. And a lot of the stuff we forget isn’t worth remembering, anyway.
Sometimes forgetting can be a gift. And when it’s not, there’s always Google.
