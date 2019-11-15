Age: 70
Title/occupation: Retired
Family: Husband, Jerry Mahurin, married for 42 years; son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Krista Mahurin, who live in Boise; stepdaughter, Michelle, who lives in Federal Way, Wash.; and stepson, stepdaughter-in-law, Scott and Rebecca, and stepgrandchildren Tessa, Bethany and Annika, who all live in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Education: Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Utah State University.
Work history: Majority of work career was as an administrative assistant with the Lewiston School District in various schools and departments, including McSorley Elementary, Webster Elementary, personnel department, LIFE Foundation and as the Medicaid coordinator.
Hobbies/interests: Camping/travel and four-wheeling, scrapbooking, sewing, reading.
Do you have any hidden talents, or is there anything else that might surprise people about you?: “Growing up as the daughter of a career Air Force officer, plus through travels in later years, I have been in 46 of our 50 states. I attended kindergarten in Japan.”