Becker named Colton Uniontown DYW

COLTON — The Colton Uniontown Distinguished Young Women program for the class of 2023 took place 2 p.m. Sunday.
Rachel Becker was declared the winner, earning a $1000 scholarship, Interview Award and $150 scholarship, Self Expression Award and $150 scholarship, Talent Award and $150 Scholarship and Spirit Award.
Sidni Whitcomb was declared First Alternate and winner of $600 scholarship, Fitness Award and $150 scholarship, Scholastic Award and $150 scholarship, Be Your Best Self Essay Winner and $150 scholarship.