Beautiful blooms of spring

August Frank/TribunePeople walk through the Lewis-Clark State College campus in Lewiston amid tulips and cherry blossoms Monday. The sunny spring weather is expected to continue today in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, with clear skies and a high of 70 expected, according to the forecast on Page 6A.

