Those folks who walk around talking on their cellphone using a wireless earpiece fool me every time.
I see someone walking toward me, obviously saying something that I can’t quite hear clearly. Of course, I assume they are talking to me, so I respond: “I’m fine, thank you. And how are you this morning?”
But the person just stares ahead as if in a trance, not looking at me at all, and keeps talking. Then I realize: Oh, I guess that wasn’t about me.
Wireless phone receivers are not new technology but I’m still not used to them. To me, it seems weird that you would go shopping or stroll around town doing business while apparently talking to yourself. People have become really good at multitasking these days but that doesn’t mean they should do it.
If you want to see how strange people look when they’re zoned out talking on the phone in the middle of a crowd, just observe your fellow travelers at an airport lobby. Nearly everyone is sitting there talking to himself or herself. Scores of people sitting elbow-to-elbow and everybody carrying on conversations with specters somewhere out in space. If an alien dropped in at the airport at that very moment, he would probably think it was full of people who had lost their marbles.
“Beam me up, Scotty,” the alien would say to the mothership. “There is no intelligent life here on Earth.”
I appreciate a cellphone as much as the next guy, but I’m not attached to it. Once I went somewhere and somebody asked me to look something up on my cellphone.
“Sorry,” I said, “I didn’t bring it.”
“What? Are you crazy?” this person responded. “How could you leave home without your cellphone? What if something happened?”
Well, something could happen, all right. But for the first 60 years of my life, I survived lots of things happening without a cellphone. Somehow, I found my way around a new town, met somebody at the mall, heard about the new baby or the job or managed an emergency without a cellphone.
And that’s not all. People sailed around the world and discovered new lands without being able to call back home that very instant or to take selfies to post on the internet. Hard to imagine, huh?
Cellphones are a handy tool but it seems like they make people believe every little thing that happens in ordinary life needs to be broadcast to the world.