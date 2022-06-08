Beach baby

Kacey Valentine, of Lewiston, builds sand castles Tuesday with his daughters Ryleigh, 5, and Penelope, 7 months, at Beachview Park in Clarkston. This was baby Penelope’s first time going to the beach.

 Austin Johnson/Tribune

