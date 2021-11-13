I once attended a workshop about dream analysis and one of the more important points was that people should always pay attention to recurring dreams. It’s your subconscious trying to tell you something.
My recurring dream started when I was quite young. I was a little girl trailing behind a line of older girls happily running through a meadow. Then the older girls reached the grassy edge of a cliff and jumped off. I stopped at the edge, not sure whether to follow them or not. And that was the end of the dream.
I know it was prompted by something my mother always said to me: “If everybody else jumped off a cliff, would you do it, too?” Pretty obvious. She was trying to teach me to think for myself.
When my own children were very young in the 1970s, there were quite a few religious cults springing up — most of which I judged to be dangerous. I raised my three in the church and taught Sunday school but I always told them, and my other students, that God gave them a good brain and he expected them to use it. It was the best thing I could think of to inoculate them against dangerous ideas.
So my kids grew up to be independent thinkers, of which I am very proud, but also have noticed that the characteristic is sometimes — as my dad warned me — “a double-edged sword.” Meaning, if you teach your kids to think for themselves you can’t expect they will always agree with you. That has been true, but I am proud of them, anyway.
Even when we’ve been taught to use our own noggins we all can fall prey to manipulative thinking from time to time. We don’t always recognize it when it happens and then one day you wake up and realize you’ve been duped. “What was I thinking?” we ask ourselves. Hopefully we’re not in a situation where we can’t extract ourselves if we want to, but life is made up mostly of learning from our mistakes. You just have to pile a bad choice onto the compost heap of experience. It gets deeper every year but compost eventually is transformed into good soil
I just have to wonder about all these people who have followed treacherous, deceptive leaders over the past few years. Believing their lies, justifying their crimes, sabotaging every effort to bring healing and peace to the world. As Americans we cherish our constitutional right to free speech but it also is a good idea to consider whether what we are doing benefits the common good and future generations. You can’t build up by tearing down.
It’s just a matter of standing at the edge of a grassy cliff and choosing whether to follow.
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.