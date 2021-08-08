No matter how well you care for your pet, almost all animals need emergency care at some point. Here are a few tips from area veterinarians about how to limit those instances and be ready for them:
- Establish care with a veterinarian and take your pets to regular wellness appointments. Veterinarians can spot and treat conditions before they turn into larger issues. They can also share information about what to feed your animals, which can also prevent problems. The records they keep make it easier to diagnose animals when illnesses surface.
- Stay up to date on immunizations. Animals stay healthier and need less medical care if they are fully vaccinated.
- Spay or neuter your pet. Animals that aren’t spayed or neutered are more likely to run and get injured when they do. Females risk costly, complicated pregnancies and expensive infections of their uteruses.
- If it seems as if something is wrong with your pet, make an appointment with your veterinarian even if it appears minor or you’re unsure. If the problem goes away before the appointment, you can cancel.
- Put your animal in a crate if it’s riding in the back of a pickup truck. Dogs sometimes break legs if they jump or accidentally fall out of vehicles.
- Keep a savings account for your animals’ medical care or arrange credit to handle the expenses. Treatments frequently cost more than $1,000. Veterinarians, in most cases, need to be paid at the time of care. Doing so helps them cover their expenses for medications and equipment, which are the same ones used for people and cost as much. In keeping their clinics on solid financial ground, they are able to stay open and treat as many pets as possible.