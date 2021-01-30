Be careful to not get left behind with the changing vernacular

Sometimes you get to a point where you think: “I’ve learned all I want or need to know about the English language and I’m happy enough with my vocabulary just the way it is. No more studying the dictionary for me.”
These are the days when you get words like “adumbrate” or “sprezzatura” in your inbox. You know for certain you’re never going to use them in a sentence.
“Ah, waiter, could I get a sprezzatura on toast and an adumbrate in my coffee?”
Ain’t gonna happen.
The problem with ignoring the evolving vocabulary, however, is that the definition of words can change and you may find yourself saying something you didn’t intend to say.
This happened to my friend, Mary Jo, who came for a visit this fall with her daughter, Brianna. Mary Jo announced that she wanted to go downtown and “hook up” with some of her old friends.
Brianna looked horrified.
“She’s always saying that,” Brianna said to me. “It sounds like a proposition.”
Mary Jo was mystified. “What did I say?” she wondered, slightly offended. She only meant that she wanted to go downtown and meet some of her old buddies she knew when she lived here. She didn’t realize that the term “hook up” now has sexual connotations and she still didn’t get it when Brianna and I tried to explain.
“Just don’t say it out loud in public,” I advised her as she left for town.
Merriam Webster came out this week with a list of 520 new words added to the dictionary, many of which are remakes of old words or terms that we perhaps thought we knew but today have different connotations.
The list includes:
Long hauler. I would have guessed it was a term describing a truck driver who takes long trips across the country. But, oh no; according to MW, “long hauler” now refers to “a person who experiences one or more long-term effects following initial improvement or recovery from a serious illness such as COVID-19.”
And in that case, I suppose the long hauler probably wouldn’t feel much like traveling.
Pod and Bubble. My guess — pod is something peas come in and bubbles are what you make out of soap suds. Merriam Webster says: “a small group of people, such as family members or friends, who regularly interact with one another but with few or no others in order to minimize exposure and reduce the transmission of infection during an outbreak of a contagious disease.”
It’s amazing how COVID-19 has infected the vernacular and so many other things.
Here’s another:
Hard pass. Now this sounds like something we might see Tom Brady do during Super Bowl LV. According to Merriam Webster the current definition means “a firm refusal or rejection of something, such as an offer.” As in: “Tom Brady gave a hard pass to the Seahawks when they tried to lure him away from the Buccaneers by promising a $1 an hour pay raise.”
This just goes to show that even when you feel your vocabulary is adequate it pays to pay attention to words anyway just so there aren’t any unintended consequences. Otherwise, as I told Mary Jo, just don’t say it in public.
