Potlatch running back Tyler Howard leaps sideways for another yard Friday as he’s brought down by Lapwai’s Mason Brown under a constant downpour. Lapwai defeated Potlatch 40-22 at home. The victory earned Lapwai a playoff spot.
featured
Battling the elements and each other
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.