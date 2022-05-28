A wise woman once said that people tend to get their priorities mixed up as they go along in life. Instead of knowing ourselves as human beings, we think of ourselves as human doings.
We define ourselves by what we do. We identify with our jobs, our activities, the functions we can perform rather than what we are inside — our essence, our being.
Yet, as we get older, those things that we can do gradually diminish and when that happens we’re disappointed and may feel that life is losing its meaning. It’s then that we need to rediscover ourselves as human beings, as something distinct from human doings.
I remember when I was younger and had a whole lot more energy. I could raise three kids, work all day, bring home the bacon and fry it up in a pan. These days, I take naps on the weekend and go for the ready-cooked bacon.
It’s not that I’m disappointed in life; rather, the more I slow down, the more I find life a lot more interesting. I’m amazed sometimes at the little things that escaped my notice when I was trying to do everything — multitasking five or six different activities at once.
I love to watch my bees. I’m fascinated by birds and clouds, and my goldfish. It’s wonderful to sit in the backyard and just think about things or listen to the neighborhood kids squealing and having fun.
And yet, no matter how old you are, you still have to function. You need to be able to order checks online, or fill out a survey, or keep track of your gas mileage. It can be frustrating when the technology to do some of these things has outpaced your skill set and you’re left in the dust.
Old people say they keep their brains active by doing crossword puzzles or writing letters to the editor.
But crossword puzzles and letters to the editor won’t help when the computer goes on the fritz. For that, you need to find some young techie who still defines him/herself as a human doing and knows how to fix complicated stuff.
Thank goodness we’re not all in the same stage of our lives at the same time.
