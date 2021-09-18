Battle on wheels

Eleanor Bremer, 6, watches as her brothers Silas, 8, left, and Matthew, 12, “sword fight” with scrap wood from the garage while riding on skateboards called RipStik in front of their Moscow home earlier this week.

 Zach Wilkinson/Tribune

Eleanor Bremer, 6, watches as her brothers Silas, 8, left, and Matthew, 12, “sword fight” with scrap wood from the garage while riding on skateboards called RipStik in front of their Moscow home earlier this week.

Tags