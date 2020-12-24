VANCOUVER, Wash. — A Battle Ground man charged for several lewd acts throughout Clark County this year was sentenced Tuesday to 33 months in prison.
Ethan Ambrose Richter, 21, pleaded guilty to and was sentenced on three counts of indecent exposure and communication with a minor for immoral purposes.
Judge Suzan Clark accepted the state’s sentence recommendation, echoing comments made by the defense and prosecution noting Richter’s age, criminal history that includes a sex offense conviction as a minor and the need to address his impulses.
“This kind of behavior has a great capacity to harm and offend people, and it can be very dangerous if you do it in front of the wrong person,” Clark said.
Richter declined to speak when given the opportunity.
Senior Deputy Prosecutor James Smith said Richter is also required to register as a sex offender for at least 10 years. Richter will also undergo a sexual deviancy evaluation while serving his sentence; what kind of treatment he receives is determined by the state Department of Corrections, Smith said.
At the Vancouver Mall in August, Richter exposed himself to a woman, who was standing 5 feet away. A loss prevention employee told officers he watched Richter walk through the store exposing himself while no one was around, an affidavit of probable cause said.
The employee also said he was positive the same man was involved in an exposure incident there in late July, the affidavit says.
Following the mall incident, law enforcement reported that Richter matched the description of a suspect in similar incidents in Battle Ground the month prior.
Officers responded to three reports in a week of a man exposing himself while approaching females. One girl was washing windows at a church when Richter approached, which was the basis for the communicating with a minor charge.
Richter was arrested Oct. 4 on an outstanding warrant, following a foot chase from a relative’s residence in Battle Ground, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Police searched his home, as well as a relative’s home, where they found clothing and items Richter is seen wearing in surveillance footage of the alleged incidents, according to the affidavit.