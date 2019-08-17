Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
———
BURGDORF — As the glow from the Nethker Fire grew brighter and alarmingly more noticeable behind the treetops, a group of volunteers gathered in front of the store at Burgdorf Hot Springs.
The group paused in its frantic effort to save historical items from the storied hot springs to raise beers in a toast.
“To Burgdorf, may it stand forevermore,” said Rob Morrow, one of about a dozen volunteers who labored to save the items last week as the resort’s fate seemed uncertain.
The day was Aug. 7, just three days after the lightning-caused fire roared to life 3 miles southwest of the hot springs, which was founded in 1865.
The threat from the blazing subalpine fir that covers the mountainous landscape in the area prompted Scott Harris and his family, who own the hot springs, to muster the caravan of trucks and trailers.
“Connie and I, and our four children and their families are responsible for this treasured heritage,” said Harris, whose grandfather bought the hot springs in 1922.
Lindsey Harris, Scott’s daughter, contacted former smokejumper Matt Ganz to see who could help on short notice. The cause was immediately taken up by eager volunteers.
“I started a text tree and began compiling a team, not just ex fire people, but people who had trailers and trucks and I thought would say ‘yes,’ ” Ganz said.
“I eventually talked with Scott Harris and let him know we had a ragtag crew ready to go if they needed it,” he said.
A U.S. Forest Service pilot car led the group toward the hot springs through the smoky Burgdorf/French Creek Road with trees on both sides of the road fully engulfed in flames.
Once at the hot springs, the group set to work carrying out antiques like the 150-year old piano owned by Jeanette Burgdorf, pieces of burlwood furniture and a desk that once belonged to the first postmaster of McCall, Scott Harris said.
The crew, dubbed the “Heirloom Mission,” arrived in time to assist Burgdorf caretakers Jim and Caroline Huntley, who had been working three days to secure the property and evacuate their own belongings, including goats and chickens, Harris said.
“This was a very harrowing experience for them, and they deserve tremendous credit,” he said.
Volunteers went from cabin to cabin, collecting every important piece of furniture or decoration that could be loaded onto a truck and taken to safety. The evacuated heirlooms are sitting in Ganz’s garage until they can be returned when the fire danger passes.
This year marks the fifth time the Harris family has had to prepare the hot springs for a nearby forest fire, Scott Harris said.
Morrow, Ganz, Jim Duzak and Rick Hudson have been back to the site to help set hoses, clear snags and brush from around structures and make a detailed plan of action in case the fire approaches. The Forest Service has also been using air tankers, bulldozers and fire crews to direct the fire away from the property.
“I want to emphasize the Herculean effort the Forest Service has mounted, and I credit them, so far, with saving Burgdorf,” Harris said.
— Max Silverson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday
Grandstand project nears completion
COLFAX — Installation of the new arena grandstand, which is expected to be the star attraction at this year’s Palouse Empire Fair, is expected to be finished this week. The new aluminum grandstand, funded with $1.5 million from a county 0.09 sales tax for economic development, will provide 2,483 seats, with most of them fold-down plastic seats.
Bill Tensfeld, fair executive director, said this week installation of the seats has been finished by the crew from Len Hufford Construction, based in McMinnville, Ore.
Tensfeld noted as many as six members of the crew worked to install the seats once they were shipped. The crew is now awaiting delivery of final parts to finish the project.
Manufactured by Souther Bleacher Co. of Graham, Texas, the grandstand features nine box seat sections with 48 seats in each section.
Three seating sections behind the box seats will feature the folding seats, and sections at each end will have bench back bleacher seats.
Seven light standards have been positioned around the new grandstand project and were scheduled to be mounted on concrete stub poles that have been poured.
— Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday