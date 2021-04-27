Batting practice

Sully Westacott, 4, of Lewiston, makes contact with a pitch thrown by his mother, Liz Westacott, as his sisters, Rowan, 10, and Gwennie, 7, chase down balls Monday afternoon at Airport Park in Lewiston. Mostly sunny weather is in the forecast today in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, with a high of 70 expected. The extended outlook can be found on Page 6A.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

Sully Westacott, 4, of Lewiston, makes contact with a pitch thrown by his mother, Liz Westacott, as his sisters, Rowan, 10, and Gwennie, 7, chase down balls Monday afternoon at Airport Park in Lewiston. Mostly sunny weather is in the forecast today in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, with a high of 70 expected. The extended outlook can be found on Page 6A.

Tags