Douglas Tibbitts was dismissed of charges of aggravated battery after a mistrial in May.
At a status conference hearing Wednesday, Nez Perce County Prosecutors filed a motion to dismiss charges earlier in the day, which was signed by 2nd District Judge Mark Monson. The case was then concluded. Tibbitts had already been released on his own recognizance and was present in the courtroom at the Nez Perce County Courthouse with his attorney, Lawrence Moran.
Monson declared a mistrial May 12 after a jury deliberated for five hours and couldn’t come to a decision.
Tibbitts claimed self-defense in the shooting of his cousin, Aaron Brewer, on Jan. 30, 2021, after a night of drinking and an argument ensued between the two. Brewer claimed the attack was unprovoked.
The trial lasted three days, with Tibbitts being represented by Moran and defense attorney Greg Rauch. Deputy Prosecutor Kali “Joey” Parker handled the case for the state. In the case for the prosecution, Parker used evidence of shell casing and police interviews to make the case the shooting was not in self-defense. The defense noted evidence that didn’t support the prosecution’s case and witnesses who heard fighting to claim that Tibbitts was defending himself against Brewer. Both the defense and prosecution noted there were inconsistencies in statements from Tibbitts and Brewer because of the amount of alcohol the two consumed on the night of the shooting.