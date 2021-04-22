Basking in the sunlight

A mourning cloak butterfly lands on a tall top of a dry flower at the Lewiston Wildlife Habitat Area recently. Dry weather will likely continue today in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, with a high of 69 in the forecast. The extended outlook can be found on Page 6A.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

