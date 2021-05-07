Basking in record-tying temperature

August Frank/TribuneConnor Kanooth, 4, lets his fingers trail through the water of the Snake River while riding on a paddle board with his mother, Rachel Kanooth, on Thursday as they head toward the Clearwater River with some friends who recently moved to the area. Lewiston had a record-tying high of 92 on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service at Spokane. The last time the town saw a May 6 high of 92 was in 1947. There will be a drastic dropoff today, with a high of 66 expected in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, according to the forecast on Page 8A.

 August Frank/Tribune

