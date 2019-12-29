He had to choose a side to sit on, but Bryan Samuels was cheering for both teams when the Lapwai and Clarkston boys hit the court Saturday at Lewis-Clark State’s Activity Center in Lewiston.
The former Lapwai principal and athletic director had two grandsons on the hardwood at the Avista Holiday Tournament — Tru Allen, who plays for the Bantams; and sophomore Simon Henry, who wears the Wildcats uniform.
“I just told them to have fun,” Samuels said as the boys warmed up at opposite hoops. “Basketball is a team sport, and they just need to enjoy it. They’ve done very well, and I’m very proud of them. They are very respectful and honorable young men.”
In the bleachers, Samuels, 68, of Kamiah, was surrounded by family members, including his mother, Phyllis Penney, and other longtime basketball fans. A granddaughter, Jalena Henry, had played earlier for Clarkston, and several more relatives were listed in the tournament program.
“It’s a good way to spend time together as a family,” said Gwen Carter of Lapwai. “My parents were lifelong members of the Bengal Boosters, and we have made a lot of trips to games over the years. We’ve been here all three days, so we got the family pass.”
Carter, 70, is the grandmother of Kiki Edwards-Teasley, a former Lewiston standout who went on to play for Oregon State University. On Saturday, she and her 92-year-old mother, Essie Carter, of Lewiston, were sitting on the Clarkston side of the gym, soaking up the familiar sounds of whistles, buzzers and cheers from the crowd.
The family also keeps up with games featuring Trevon Allen, the older brother of Tru, who now plays for the University of Idaho. As soon as a high school game ends, they head to Moscow for college hoops.
Samuels, a UI graduate, has fond memories of the first time he saw his grandson emerge from the locker room in a Vandal uniform.
“I’ve listened to the UI fight song for many years, but when my grandson first ran out on the court and it was playing, I got emotional,” he said. “That was something else.”
Another highlight was seeing Lapwai basketball featured on “Good Morning America” in 1989, when both the boys and girls won state championships. A dunk shot during the game against Grangeville was thrilling to see in person, Samuels said.
Darrel Olson, a 78-year-old Clarkston resident, remembers when Samuels drove back and forth between Nampa and Yakima to watch two grandsons compete in state tournaments in two states.
“He never missed a game,” Olson said. “He drove night and day to get to both tournaments. I’m so attached to all of these families. I just love watching their kids play.”
Olson, an Orofino native who works in real estate, is a self-described “basketball nut,” who attends about 80 games a year. He also plays on a USA team for men ages 75 and older.
“The guys I play with are from all over the country,” Olson said. “Longevity has its benefits. We like to joke that to qualify for the team, you have to have a cane, crutches or a walker.”
As a college freshman, Olson landed a scholarship to play ball at UI, but discovered he wasn’t good enough for that level. After one year, the university replaced him with Gus Johnson Jr., who went on to play in the NBA.
“I always say my greatest contribution to basketball was losing my scholarship to Gus Johnson,” he joked.
For four quarters, Olson kept a close eye on the action on the floor and the score. It was a tight ballgame, but Lapwai pulled away at the end, beating the larger school by a score of 59-54.
The game met all of the expectations of the longtime fan, who described it as an “outstanding competition.”
“I can’t think of anywhere else I’d rather be,” Olson said with a grin. “At this age, there’s only so much booze to drink and women to chase. You have to have something to do.”
