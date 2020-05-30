It’s not quite akin to the end of Prohibition, but with Idaho moving to Stage 3 of its phased coronavirus reopening process, bars and taverns are ready to celebrate by tipping a few back with their favorite customers.
“I am beyond excited,” said Greta Clark, manager of the Wrangler at Lewiston.
Under Stage 3 that begins today, businesses like bars, taverns and movie theaters that have been shuttered for more than two months can reopen as long as they implement health and safety standards designed to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
For bars, that includes measures such as operating at 50 percent capacity, spacing tables and seating to make sure patrons are able to maintain social distancing, prohibiting most counter or bar seating, and not yet allowing live music or entertainment.
The Wrangler, which also serves food and greatly expanded its menu during the shutdown, was able to partially open in Stage 2. But Clark said Saturday will feel more like normal when people can come in simply to quench their thirst.
She’s looking forward to seeing the familiar faces of longtime customers and introducing them to the newly remodeled establishment.
“They miss us and we miss them and finally we get to put our family back together,” she said.
The Corner Club at Moscow wasted no time in reopening.
“We are so psyched we are opening at midnight,” said owner Marc Trivelpiece on Friday afternoon.
He made several changes at the popular bar, including reduced seating, installation of Plexiglas where drinks are mixed, providing masks and gloves to employees if they want them, and sprinkling the place with jugs of hand sanitizer. He also took advantage of the down time to do some remodeling of the bar.
Ron Carpenter, owner of Lewiston’s Canters Inn, said the shutdown was difficult, especially not knowing when it would end. It made him more aware of how attached he is to the people who patronize his place.
“I didn’t realize how social of a person I am until I didn’t have this in front of me,” he said. “I just miss talking to adults. It’s been just me and my kids for two months.”
In addition to watering holes reopening, so too are many campgrounds. Idaho State Parks reopen campgrounds today and some national forests are also beginning to open their developed campsites.
Hells Gate State Park at Lewiston will allow campers starting at 2 p.m. They will find a few changes, such as no showers and things like the park’s playground and Discovery Center museum and displays will remain closed. But the camping loops will be open.
“We are looking forward to doing what we do, which is providing camping and recreational opportunities for people to enjoy,” said Jeff Smith, assistant park manager.
The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest will begin reopening some of its campgrounds today. The Umatilla National Forest is keeping its campgrounds closed. Some Washington state parks, including Fields Spring, will reopen to camping Monday.
These announcements were also made Friday:
The Spirit Center at St. Gertrude’s near Cottonwood announced it would resume welcoming guests July 1.
The Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce said Friday it will push back its Chamber Golf Tournament to September.
The Lions Club of Deary has canceled Deary Day that had been scheduled for Aug. 1.
There were no new cases of COVID-19 reported in north central Idaho or southeastern Washington on Friday.
