Title/occupation: Photographer
Family: Wife, Janet; basset hound, Jethro; two sons; three stepchildren; six grandchildren
Education: Bachelor of Science in history, Lewis-Clark State College, 1981.
Work history: U.S. Air Force; Idaho Camera; Lewiston Tribune since 1973.
Hobbies/interests: Photography, history, aviation.
Do you have any hidden talents, or is there anything else that might surprise people about you?: “I drove my Volkswagen Westfalia 8,000 miles across the country one summer, wrote the editorial the day Elvis died, and the headline when a spaceship first landed on Earth (the space shuttle Columbia).”