Firefighters battle a structure fire that engulfed a barn on the 1200 block of Toby Lane in Clarkston on Thursday. Nobody was in the barn at the time of the fire and horses and goats were safely removed from the building. The barn and two vehicles were destroyed, but no one was injured. Asotin County Fire Chief Noel Hardin said crews were on the scene almost four hours after getting the call shortly before noon. The barn, tools, an antique Jeep and pickup truck parked next to the structure were burned. The cause of the fire is unknown and no damage estimate was immediately available. Engines from Lewiston and the city of Asotin responded, along with Asotin County Fire District No. 1.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region