Salutatorian Molly Williams has missed out on a typical high school experience because of COVID-19: competitions, sports and events were canceled and remote learning was in place for some of her final years.
But on Saturday, she joined 175 Clarkston High School classmates for one last tradition: commencement.
“It’s really exciting to see everyone all back in person,” Williams said. “COVID-19 was definitely the biggest disappointment.”
The seniors concluded their high school careers with a graduation ceremony at Adams Field, followed with a parade ending at Heights Elementary School. Current guidelines limited the number of tickets to two per senior, with face masks required for all attendees.
“I’m definitely sad the Class of 2021 will be splitting up,” Williams said. “But I’m excited to see where everybody takes off to.”
Salutatorian Natalie Elskamp thanked teachers and various staff for their roles in developing students as people outside the classroom, in addition to the instructional side of things.
“Something we can be grateful for, believe it or not, are the unique circumstances that have come our way over the last dozen or so months,” Elskamp said in a joint speech with Williams and Valedictorian Rachel Hoffman. “They have taught us more about who we are and what we are capable of.”
Last year, Clarkston High graduates participated in a vehicle parade in lieu of a formal commencement exercise. This time, families entered the football stadium in reduced numbers to allow for social distancing.
The ceremony was broadcast virtually on the school’s Facebook page for people who couldn’t make it in person.
Valedictorian Jolee Nicholas said she was proud to see her classmates adapt through all the challenges thrown their way.
“All of us have grown so much since we first met in middle school,” Nicholas said. “Hopefully, we’ll continue to learn more about who we are and what we stand for.”
Superintendent of the Clarkston School District Thaynan Knowlton told graduates in his opening speech to “give it time” and “give it effort.”
“Being resilient will help you manage the future,” Knowlton said. “Some of you have excelled through COVID-19, but some haven’t.”
In her speech, Williams thanked Clarkston teachers for their commitment to students’ education and well-being, despite every dreaded uncertainty, guideline and schedule change.
“We got through it,” Williams said. “We got to be back together, some happier about that than others, but here we are graduating together.”
Nicholas was also pleased with the chance to celebrate graduation with family and friends.
“Congratulations, Class of 2021, you persevered,” Nicholas said. “Now it is over.”
Palermo may be contacted at apalermo@lmtribune.com. Follow her on Twitter @apalermotweets.