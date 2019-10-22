Clarkston High School will host the annual Southeast Washington Mass Band and Choir Concert this year.
Around 200 musicians from 10 schools will practice and perform a concert Wednesday.
The performance will be at 6:30 p.m. in the high school’s auditorium, 401 Chestnut St.
This year’s band director is Jason Johnston, the concert band director and horn instructor at the University of Idaho. The choir director will be Paul Thompson, who previously was the director of choirs at UI.
Songs performed by the band will be “Flourish for Wind Band,” “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “The Last Rose of Summer.” Choral tunes include “Ashokan Farewell,” “Elijah Rock” and “Wicked Medley.”
Tickets are $10 for families, $4 for adults and $4 for students and seniors. There is no admission price for preschool-aged children.