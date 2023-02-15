Washington legislators approve transportation revenue plan

The sun appears through cloudy skies Thursday, March 10, 2022, above the Legislative Building at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash.

OLYMPIA — At-home sexual assault kits let people collect potential DNA evidence themselves instead of seeking an exam in a medical setting. But the results of a self-administered sexual assault examination have rarely, if ever, been used in a U.S. court case.

Washington lawmakers are considering House Bill 1564, a bipartisan bill that would prohibit the sale of over-the-counter sexual assault kits out of concern they offer false hope and can thwart investigations and prosecutions.