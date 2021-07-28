Ballpark snack

An osprey carries a fish up to the top of the right-field stadium lights at Harris Field during the first inning of a first-round game between the Lewis-Clark Cubs and Pocatello on Monday night in the Idaho Class A Legion state baseball tournament. For coverage of the tournament, see the Sports section.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

