The Garfield County auditor mailed ballots Friday for an April 28 levy election that will determine the future of Pomeroy’s hospital.
Voters in the Garfield County Hospital District are being asked, as they were in November when the same measure was rejected, to approve an $860,000 levy. It would cost $1.56 per $1,000 of assessed value, which would be collected in 2021.
For the election to be valid, at least 433 people, 40 percent of the number who voted in the last general election, must return ballots, said Garfield County Auditor Donna Deal. The measure needs approval from at least 60 percent of those who vote; it fell 18 votes short of that supermajority last time.
Ballots can be returned by mail, postmarked no later than April 28, or to a drop box at the Garfield County Courthouse.
At stake are all of the hospital district’s services, including an emergency room, long-term care facility and clinic in a town that’s 35 minutes from the next nearest hospitals, in Clarkston and Dayton.
“Although we don’t want the community to feel like we are threatening them that the hospital will close, that is the reality we are facing,” said hospital district co-CEO Mat Slaybaugh in an email.
“We know without extra tax support, we will run out of money at some point,” Slaybaugh said. “Failure of the levy would likely result in winding down of most services, with the goal of at least maintaining some sort of primary care clinic for the community.”
The hospital district has faced financial issues for years. Revenue has dropped as Medicare reimbursements declined.
Many Garfield County residents traveled to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and further for doctor’s appointments because the community had difficulties recruiting and retaining physicians.
“We are not unique in needing tax support,” Slaybaugh said. “Every (public) hospital in Washington that is similar in size relies on tax support.”
The coronavirus pandemic has aggravated those problems, limiting outpatient visits, which are significant revenue generators.
“Our revenue has decreased, putting us in a tighter position financially,” Slaybaugh said. “This, of course, makes the levy even more necessary.”
COVID-19 hasn’t just made the hospital district’s situation tougher. It’s also prompted Deal to take extra precautions for the election. She and her staff of two full-time employees and one part-time employee, for example, will wear gloves when they open the ballots.
She also has a contingency plan she doesn’t expect to need to have ballots counted with help from neighboring Asotin or Columbia counties, in case she and her staff get sick.
They practice social distancing, but they work in the same office, so if one were to get coronavirus, they all would have been exposed.
“There’s (ways) to do it,” she said. “We’re hoping it never comes to that.”
