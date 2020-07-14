Voters in southeastern Washington have a long list of candidates to choose from in this year’s Aug. 2 “top-two” primary, but they’ll see many of them again on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
Ballots will be mailed to voters Friday. They must be returned by Aug. 2 — either postmarked by 5 p.m. that day, or delivered by hand to the county elections office or placed in local ballot drop boxes by 8 p.m.
The top-two primary system means the two candidates who receive the most votes in any given race will advance to the general election, regardless of political party. Only a few local races in Asotin, Garfield and Whitman county attracted more than two candidates, and none of the 9th Legislative District races did.
It’s a different story entirely at the state and federal level. In the 5th Congressional District, eight-term incumbent Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers is one of five candidates in the race. At the state level, every statewide office except for the state treasurer attracted more than two candidates. That includes the governor’s race, which after one person dropped out is now down to just 36 candidates.
Basic information about federal, state, legislative and judicial candidates, along with candidate statements, can be found in the online voter’s guide, available at www.sos.wa.gov/elections.
Candidates who will appear on the Aug. 2 primary ballots, with their party affiliation and incumbents marked with an ‘I’, include:
Federal U.S. House, 5th Congressional District (two-year term) — Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, (I); Stephen Major, Spokane Valley, Republican; Chris Armitage, Spokane Valley, Democrat; Dave Wilson, Spokane, Democrat; Brendan O’Regan, independent, (lists a Seattle address).
Washington Legislature
9th Legislative District Senate (four-year term) — Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville, (I), Jenn Goulet, Pasco, Democrat.
House Position 1 (two-year term) — Mary Dye, R-Pomeroy (I); Brett Borden, Pullman, Libertarian.
House Position 2 (two-year term) — Joe Schmick, R-Colfax, (I).
Asotin County
County Commissioner District 1 (four-year term) — Brian Shinn, Clarkston, no party preference, (I); Clee Manchester, Clarkston, no party preference; Brad Gary, Clarkston, no party preference.
County Commissioner District 2 (four-year term) — Chris Seubert, R-Clarkston, (I); Michael “Mike” Henze, Clarkston, no party preference; Dennis Plunkett, Clarkston, independent.
County Commissioner District 3 (unexpired term) — Chuck Whitman, R-Clarkston, (I).
Public Utility District, District 1 (six-year term; non-partisan) — Judy Ridge, Clarkston, (I); Joe Louis, Clarkston.
Superior Court Judge (four-year term; nonpartisan) — R. Victor Bottomly, Clarkston; G. Scott Marinella, Dayton; Brooke J. Burns, Clarkston.
Garfield County
County Commissioner District 1 (four-year term) — Jim Nelson, Pomeroy, Republican; Vonni “Vonda” Mulrony, Pomeroy, Republican; P. Ernest Kimble, Pomeroy, Republican.
County Commissioner District 2 (four-year term) — Wynne McCabe, Pomeroy, no party preference (I); Larry Ledgerwood, Pomeroy, no party preference.
County Auditor (two-year unexpired term) — McKenzie Lueck, Pomeroy, no party preference (I).
Superior Court Judge (four-year term; nonpartisan) — R. Victor Bottomly, Clarkston; G. Scott Marinella, Dayton; Brooke J. Burns, Clarkston.
Whitman County
County Commissioner District 1 (four-year term) — Art Swannack, R-Lamont, (I).
County Commissioner District 2 (four-year term) – Dean Kinzer, R-Pullman (I); Tom Handy, Pullman, no party preference.
Superior Court Judge (four-year term; nonpartisan) — Gary Libey, (I).
Statewide offices up for election this year include the governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state treasurer, state auditor, attorney general, commissioner of public lands, superintendent of public instruction and insurance commissioner. A handful of state judicial positions are up for election this year as well, as are all party precinct positions.
