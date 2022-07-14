Washington’s Aug. 2 primary will be the end of the line for a multitude of statewide contestants, but all local candidates move on to the general election regardless of the outcome.
Ballots for the primary will be mailed to voters Friday.
There are only two contested races in the southeastern corner of the state:
In Garfield County, Sheriff Drew Hyer is being challenged by Kurt Miller. Both candidates are Republicans.
In Whitman County, Republican incumbent Michael Largent goes up against Democrat John-Mark Mahnkey in the race for the county commissioner District 3 seat.
Given the dynamics of Washington’s top-two primary system, both candidates in the two races will advance to November’s general election.
The same cannot be said of the crowded U.S. Senate race, where 17 hopefuls are looking to unseat five-term incumbent Sen. Patty Murray.
Similarly, nine-term incumbent Rep. Cathy McMorris Rogers faces three opponents in the 5th Congressional District race.
Recently appointed Secretary of State Steve Hobbs also drew seven challengers. The winner will fill out the final two years of former Secretary of State Kim Wyman’s term of office, after Wyman accepted a position with the Biden administration.
Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Aug. 2 or deposited in an official ballot drop box by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
July 25 is the deadline for voters to register online or by mail, or to update their registration information. Election Day registration is also available in person at the county election office.