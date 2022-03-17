Balancing act

Charlie Morrow, of Clarkson, balances on a rail Wednesday at the Mtn Dew Skate Park in Lewiston. Charlie was there with his dad, J.D., who skates at the park.

 Austin Johnson/Tribune

Charlie Morrow, of Clarkson, balances on a rail Wednesday at the Mtn Dew Skate Park in Lewiston. Charlie was there with his dad, J.D., who skates the park.

Tags