OLYMPIA — Bail was set at $200,000 this week for a man accused of vehicular homicide, Thurston County Superior Court records show.
The court found probable cause to charge Erik A. Scott, 37, of Olympia, with vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and hit-and-run attended death, court records show. Arraignment is set for Oct. 6.
According to charging documents: Scott was headed north on Old Highway 99 about 9:20 p.m. Saturday when he crashed into another vehicle at Waldrick Road Southeast. The passenger in that vehicle, Dale Drewry, 54, died.
Witnesses said Scott was driving his vehicle recklessly, and the impact of the crash was so great that it caused “massive damage,” exposing the passenger compartment, court records show. After the crash, Scott ran from the scene, but was found hiding off the road.
The Olympian