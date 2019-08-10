YAKIMA — Authorities say a White Swan man is accused of killing a woman in her home and wrapping her body in plastic and a carpet.
Yakima County sheriff’s detectives said Michael Anthony Davis, 26, broke into a home and killed Gail Teo around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday.
The Yakima Herald-Republic reported Davis is being held in the Yakima County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and first-degree burglary. Yakima County Superior Court Judge Blaine Gibson granted prosecutors’ request to set Davis’ bail at $1 million and scheduled an arraignment hearing Aug. 22.
Teo’s husband found her around 8:40 p.m., with her body wrapped in plastic, duct tape and rolled up in a carpet, the affidavit said. Authorities said she had a gunshot wound to her back.
A probable-cause affidavit said Davis was identified as the suspect when surveillance video from the house showed the 63-year-old Teo confronting him in the hallway.
Davis was arrested after a Yakama Nation tribal officer spotted him walking nearby.